Probe ordered after police caught on camera breaking into city bar – VIDEO





Uniformed police officers were on Monday night caught on CCTV breaking into a city bars which had already closed business to comply with the government’s curfew rules.

Moses Mwangi, the owner of Mossy Tavern Bar and Restaurant in Soweto, Kayole said the six officers who took their time to get into his bar stole cash and carted away crates of alcohol.

“We had already closed by 9pm Sunday to comply with the government’s regulations on operating hours for bar and restaurants, when the uniformed police officers broke into my bar and carted away crates of alcohol and money stored in a safe box,” said Mwangi.

The officers, who are dressed in regular and administration police uniforms, first broke down the bar’s metallic door using metal rods before proceeding to the counter to help themselves.

In the footage, one of the police officers, can be seen accessing the counter through the counter grill and removing drinks and handing them over to his colleagues.

The bar owner, said he had complied with government requirements and wondered why the officers who are supposed to be protecting citizens were now the ones stealing.

“I am a hardworking businessman who respects the law. I have the documents the government gave me to run my business and now they are hurting me. What does the government want me to do?” the proprietor posed.

Mwangi claims to have lost about Sh122,000 and unknown amount of assorted drinks, even as Njiru Sub-county commander Paul Wambugu said the matter is yet to be reported there.

Wambugu, however, said stern action will be taken against officers violating the law.

“Officers will be liable for committing anything illegal. We are asking those affected to report the matter in order to commence investigations,” he said.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai directed the Internal Affairs Unit to probe the appaling incident.