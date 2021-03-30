Probe launched after drone ‘strays’ into DP Ruto’s Karen home – VIDEO





Police and the National Intelligence Service (NIS) are investigating an incident in which a drone “strayed” into deputy president William Ruto’s Karen home on Monday afternoon.

Nairobi police commander Augustine Nthumbi said the investigators, including officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confiscated the drone and its memory cards.

Nthumbi said the drone owner, 37-year-old British national Hind Jeremy, has already recorded a statement with the police over the incident.

Jeremy, who is Ruto’s immediate neighbor, recorded a statement with the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU).

The incident was reported to police by the DP’s wife Mama Rachel Ruto after she saw the device in the compound at around 3pm.

Speaking to the media at his office, Nthumbi indicated that both DCI and NIS officers have visited the home to gather details on the incident.

The police boss added that the data in the recovered storage accessories found in the drone will assist investigators to establish what it was being used for.

“The officers went to the home and recovered the drone after which it was confiscated. Today morning I summoned the owner of that drone, he came to my office and our investigators led by the Regional DCI Commander Bernard Nyakwaka took up the investigations,” Nthumbi said.

He added, “Now we wait for the investigations because our teams on the ground, that is DCI officers inclusive of ATPU and the NIS, are going to look at the memory cards inside that device to see whatever it has. No cause for worry.”

Jeremy told investigators that his friends who visited him were reportedly using the drone to record a video of his new home.

Nthumbi said police are also involving the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) to establish whether the drone was properly licensed.

He, however, did not clarify whether Jeremy will remain in custody after recording the statement but he said the Briton’s friends will also be interrogated.