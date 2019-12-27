Prison warders admitted in hospital after mob beat them up

Two prison warders who had arrested a member of the public on Friday were beaten up by a mob.

The incident took place near Falcon Bar along the Eastern by pass and was reported by John Mwangi, a bodaboda rider.

According to police at Ruiru station, Mr Mwangi said he met the group beating up the duo and immediately informed the OCS at Ruiru Police Station.

“The two victims were prison officers namely Joseph Maina Muriithi and George Gichoni Njuguna both of Industrial area remand prison,” read part of the report.

The report further revealed that the two had arrested and handcuffed an individual who allegedly ran away with the handcuffs and informed bodaboda operators.

The report does not reveal why the warders had arrested the man.

The riders then traced the two prison warders and started beating them up.

“They both sustained multiple injuries on their bodies,” read the police report.

They were rushed to Ruiru Sub County and later referred to Thika Level 5 Hospital where they are still admitted.