Prison warder kills self after shooting dead girlfriend’s cop ex-husband





A Kenya Prisons constable killed himself on Sunday night after he is reported to have shot dead an Administration Police (AP) officer at Mwea GK Prisons senior staff quarters.

Constable Kering Kipkosgei is reported to have visited the house of his girlfriend, Sergeant Esther Muthoni Mwangi when the shocking incident happened.

According to a police report, as the two were having supper when Muthoni’s former husband, AP corporal Boniface Mithamo Ngaragari, stormed in demanding to know what Kipkosgei was doing in the house.

Mithamo and Kipkosgei started fighting before Muthoni separated them and escorted Mithamo, who is attached to AP Critical Infrastructure Police Unit (CIPU) in Kianyaga, out of the house.

The prison warder then picked his firearm and used it to fatally shoot the AP officer in the neck before he ran outside and shot himself in the head, according to the police report.

The two were rushed to Karira Mission hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

The two bodies of the deceased officers were moved to Karira mission hospital mortuary waiting for postmortem.