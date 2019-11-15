Prison warder arrested for scaring KCSE candidates with loaded gun

A prison warder was on Thursday arrested for intruding into Kitui School where he scared students with a rifle that he was carrying.

The officer, Joseph Kisilu Muli of number 2017120284 who is attached to Kitui GK Prison, is said to have walked into the school’s compound at 10pm and headed to the dormitories where the students were sleeping.

“He headed to where the students’ dormitories where KCSE candidates were sleeping. The man was armed with what resembled a rifle and his presence scared students,” according to police at the Kitui Police Station.

The officer had two hours before the incident been issued with a G3 rifle number 93010561, which was loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition.

He was to kick off his guard shift at the guard towers within the prison compound “but he sneaked out.”

Elsewhere, in Buruhache Wajir county, police officers who were on patrol stumbled upon suspected Al-Shabaab militants at Borehole area.

A FOREST

The police officers then confronted the militants and shot towards them and a fierce gun-fight ensued before the militants disappeared into a forest.

“The militants then left behind 1AK 47 of serial number 56-14925725 and one magazine loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition and a patrol bag that contained assorted items,” a police report seen by Nairobi News said.