Prison warden kills girlfriend, 23, after quarrel

A prison warden attached to Bomet GK prison has reportedly killed his girlfriend after a quarrel at Kamukunji Estate.

Confirming the incident Bomet Central Sub County Police Boss Musa Imamai Omar said the 28-year-old officer hit his girlfriend with a blunt object in the head.

“Our officers rushed to the scene after a distress call only to find the 23-year-old woman in a coma. She was rushed to Longisa Referral Hospital but pronounced dead on arrival,” he said.

Medical reports by the doctors at the hospital indicate that the deceased died due to excessive bleeding.

The prison warden was arrested and is currently being held at Bomet Police Station waiting for arraignment.

In April, another prison officer was arrested for abducting and murdering a female colleague.

Raymond Kiplimo, is said to have killed Caroline Jepchirchir Chesire of the Nakuru Women’s Prison.

Caroline’s body was found in a thicket at Githioro in Subukia on April 10. She had been reported missing on April 3 after a night out with colleagues Joseph Kairu and Kiplimo.