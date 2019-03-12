Preacher Ng’ang’a goes ballistic over degree qualification for pastors – VIDEOS





Controversial city preacher James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Ministry is perturbed man.

A proposal Citizen TV journalist Linus Kaikai to regulate the activities of churches and the academic qualification of pastors has got him concerned.

Mr Kaikai, while appearing on Citizen TV News Gang show, urged the Kenyan government to emulate Rwanda that has passed strict laws on the conduct of Christian churches and preachers.

“… President Paul Kagame is a no nonsense man, he can tell a financial swindler from a preacher and in April last year he ordered a shutdown of over 6,000 churches that did not meet the required standard.”

‘THEOLOGY DEGREE’

Kaikai added: “Among the required standards is a requirement that pastors have a theology degree before they start their own churches. Rwanda set the pace, Kenyans should follow suit.”

Preacher Ng’ang’a quickly responded by posting a self-recorded video in which he bashed Kaikai for his comments.

In the three-minute video, he told Kaikai not to compare Rwanda to Kenya and that degrees are not a qualification to enter heaven.

“Ni daktari hapa ambaye hajuwi kusoma na kuandika; kwanza nashukuru wale ambo hamjui kusoma sababu mbinguni hatuendi na kisomo; hakuna degree itapima mlango wa mbinguni na vile vile niwapongeze wale mumesoma you are doing good,

He added: “lakini kusema kwamba wale hawana degree wakatazwe kuhubiri kama Rwanda, this is Kenya not Rwanda na wewe news anchor unaongea hivyo kwa nini? Hamuwezi kutublock sisi watu hatukusoma tubaki kuosha barabara, please separate preaching and news anchoring.”

