Postmortem reveals the cause of death of ferry tragedy victims

A postmortem conducted on the bodies of Miriam Kighenda and her 4-year-old daughter, Amanda Mutheu, shows they died from suffocation.

The two drowned two weeks ago after their vehicle plunged into Indian Ocean onboard MV Harambee at the Likoni Ferry Channel.

The postmortems, which took close to two hours, were conducted on Wednesday by the government chief pathologist Johansen Oduor at Jocham Hospital Mortuary in Mombasa where the bodies are being preserved.

The family, through spokesperson Luka Mbati, expressed satisfaction with the results, saying burial arrangements would commence immediately.

The two will be buried in Makueni County where Mr John Wambua the deceased husband and father hail from.

Kigenda, 35, and her daughter’s bodies and their car were retrieved from the Likoni Ferry Crossing channel 13 days after the incident occurred.

COMPENSATION

Mr Wambua had earlier on pointed an accusing finger at the Kenya Ferry Services over the death of his loved ones.

Mr Mbati said the family intends to sue Kenya Ferry Services over the incident.

KFS Managing Director Bakari Gowa on Tuesday advised the family to seek legal guidance in anticipation of a court battle.

“The issue of compensation will not be easy. The family will have to hire a lawyer to go to court,” said Mr Gowa

The company donated Sh 200,000 to go towards funeral arrangements.