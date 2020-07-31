Posta to deliver passports to applicants starting September





The Immigration Department and the Postal Corporation of Kenya (Posta Kenya) have signed an MoU that will see passports delivered directly to the applicant.

The MoU was signed by Post Master General at Posta Kenya Dan Kagwe and the Director General of Immigration Alexander Muteshi.

‘’Through the initiative, passport applicants will not have to visit our offices to pick ready passports’’ Immigration Department said in a tweet.

According to the department, the initiative, which will be fully operational from September 1, 2020, is currently in a pilot stage.

The initiative is part of the government efforts to reduce congestion at the immigration department offices, save time for applicants as well as help in the fight against coronavirus.

‘’This will significantly save time for applicants, reduce congestion in our offices, And help in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.’’

Currently, the Department is only dealing with urgent and critical issues, as a first measure.

They have closed the banking halls and are serving clients from an open-air space.