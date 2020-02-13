Popular nyama choma joint Njuguna’s catches fire

Firefighters on Wednesday put out fire at the popular nyama choma joint, Njuguna’s in Westlands, Nairobi.

The fire is reported to have originated from the facility’s main kitchen.

Firefighters from Nairobi City County extinguished the fire before it could spread further.

Sources have said that nothing much was damaged at the establishment with the fire only destroying the main chimney in the kitchen.

The joint, which is situated along Waiyaki Way, is very popular with nyama choma lovers.

The small house was built during colonial days when the road was known as Salisbury Way to serve as a canteen for the Westlands community and families in the neighbouring military camp.