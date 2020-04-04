Pope: Children born during coronavirus pandemic a sign of hope

Head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis has said children born during this period the world is struggling to contain the coronavirus are a sign of hope for the future.

Cases of the deadly disease earlier Friday surpassed one million while slightly over 54,000 people have succumbed to the disease globally.

“Today I would like to thank all new mothers who confront understandable fears. Thank you, as well, to those who affectionately and competently support them. The children born during this time of the #coronavirus are a sign of great hope,” Pope Francis tweeted.

“There are some who are already thinking about after the epidemic, and all the problems that will arise regarding poverty, work, hunger. Let us #PrayTogether for all the people who are helping today, but who are also thinking about how to help all of us tomorrow,” he added.

In Kenya, there are a total of 122 confirmed cases and four deaths from the virus as of Friday while four people have fully recovered.

The Argentine is credited with having a less formal approach to the papacy than his predecessors.

His papacy begun in 2013 following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI.

He chose Francis as his papal name in honour of Saint Francis of Assisi.