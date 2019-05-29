Poor student hustles at city construction sites to save his varsity admission spot





A Form Four leaver in Tassia Estate is on the verge of losing a lifetime opportunity to become the first one in his family to go through university education.

Calvince Omondi Owera, who lives with his elder brother, a motorbike rider, has been trying to raise funds to enable him join Masinde Muliro University in September this year by working in construction sites.

The 2018 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidate scored a C+ from St Vincent Mixed Secondary School in Oyugis and was admitted to pursue a Bachelor of Education (Arts, with IT) at Tom Mboya University College.

He has since successfully obtained a transfer to pursue Bachelor of Economics at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

UNIVERSITY MATERIAL

“I was out of school for the whole second term in Form Four looking for school fees by working as a casual in Oyugis. The principal recalled me in third term and offered me a chance to complete my studies because she said she saw a university material in me. I still have a Sh15,800 balance at school that I hope to clear as I continue looking for university school fees,” Omondi told Nairobi News.

Born to a retired watchman and a subsistence farmer mother, he had to raise his secondary fees by working during school holidays.

His two elder brothers dropped out of secondary school and his two younger siblings, a brother and a sister, are still in primary school.

“I really need to secure a job so that I can educate myself through university with the help from Helb (Higher Education Loans Board) and our politicians’ CDF (Constituency Development Fund) and also support my parents and siblings,” he said.

The soon to be economics student has been applying for job opportunities in vain and has resorted to doing ‘mjengo’ jobs to raise money.

“We are planning a fundraiser in July and I hope it will raise enough money to pay my first year as I wait for the first Helb disbursement and continue saving up for the other years,” he added.

STEPPING STONE

Omondi transferred from the education degree because he has no passion for teaching. since his C+ score could not earn him an entry for his law passion, he intends to use economics as a stepping stone.

“I will go back and do a second degree in law because that has always been my passion having seen people suffer for lack of legal representation. Most leaders in my home area are lawyers so I am motivated by the work they do and hope to be in the next generation of you lawyers,” he told Nairobi News.

As 2018 KCSE candidates prepare to join universities this year, Omondi hopes his goals and journey for the coveted degree, first in his family, shall be accomplished.