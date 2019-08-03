Join our WhatsApp Channel
Polycarp Igathe dumps Equity Bank and Kenyans are amazed

August 3rd, 2019 1 min read

Equity Bank Managing Director Polycarp Igathe has rejoined Vivo Energy as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Igathe will assume his new role from September 1, barely a year after joining the lender.

“I am pleased to announce that Polycarp Igathe will rejoin Vivo Energy as the Executive vice president Sales and Marketing, a newly created role that is being added to the Vivo Executive Management (VEM),” Vivo Energy CEO Christian Chammas said in a statement.

In his new role, Igathe will be responsible for sales and marketing across the group.

Igathe was first named as Equity Bank’s Chief Commercial Officer in May 2018. The appointment came four months after he quit as Nairobi Deputy Governor citing lack of trust with his boss Mike Sonko.

He was promoted to the Equity MD position in September.

Igathe was the Vivo Energy Kenya MD before resigning to join politics.

His latest move sent Kenyans on Twitter into a frenzy, with many terming him a lucky guy whom “employment looks for.”

