Polluters in Nairobi put on notice as Tobiko launches 90-day crackdown

Environment and Forestry CS Keriako Tobiko gives a speech during International Day of Forest at Bondo Teachers Training College in Siaya County on March 21, 2019. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI

Polluters discharging untreated and toxic waste into the environment have been put on notice by Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko.

Speaking while launching a 90-day crackdown at Michuki Memorial Park, Mr Tobiko said the operation is going to be aggressive and ruthless with no one spared.

TOXIC WASTE

“I am warning polluters who release untreated and toxic waste into our rivers be it residential, factories or plants that their days are numbered and they will be dealt with ruthlessly. There will be no sacred cows,” said Mr Tobiko.

The CS pointed out that the greatest challenge in pollution lies in informal settlements where lack of proper sanitation has made residents there turn into river pollutants.

He, however, lauded efforts put in place by Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General Mohammed Badi in bringing development in the informal settlements in Nairobi.

CLEAN UP

“Major General is already doing a beautiful job in the informal settlements and it will go a long way,” he said.

As way to contributing to clean up efforts in the capital, Mr Tobiko flagged off cleanup activities at the Michuki Memorial Park and enforcement action along the Nairobi Rivers Basin.

This formally reinforces the ongoing infrastructural rehabilitation, biodiversity assessment and stabilisation of the river bank starting off at the National Museums bridge along the Michuki Memorial Park in readiness for its opening to the public as a recreational park and educational center.

UPGRADED

He decried the deplorable state of the river between Ondiri Swamp further downstream to Athi River saying although the stretch between Museums Hills and Globe Cinema roundabout is clean, a lot needs to be done to clean the river from the source downstream.

The CS noted that Nairobi’s sewer system and infrastructure is in shambles, however, he said his ministry is working with the Ministry of Water and Sanitation to do the transplant for the sewer plant in a project funded by the World Bank.

He said his ministry is also working with the NMS to ensure that the sewer plants in Nairobi are upgraded and river pollutants are dealt with.

“This is an integrated, multi-agency approach where the ministries and other authorities have come together with one aim,” he said.