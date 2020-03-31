Politicians mourn archbishop Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday led Kenyan politicians in condoling with the family of retired Catholic Archbishop Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki who died last night.

Mr Kenyatta, in his message, described the late archbishop as a loving and outstanding man of God whose servant leadership will be missed by Kenyans.

Other leaders who have sent their messages of condolences are Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

In his statement, DP Ruto said, “Our thoughts and prayers with the family, the Catholic Church and friends of His Grace Archbishop Emeritus Raphael Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki. Rest In Peace.”

On his part, ODM leader Raila Odinga said the retired prelate was one of the brightest lights to have graced the nation.

“Kenyans knew they could always count on him to stand and speak out for truth and justice whatever the threat that posed to his life. As a country we will miss his distinguished service and dedication to humanity,” Mr Odinga said.

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi said the late archbishop was a selfless and fearless man of God who championed social justice and human rights.

“His Grace Archbishop Raphael Ndingi Mwana’a nzeki was a selfless and fearless man of God, a man who tirelessly championed for social justice and human rights. We mourn his passing and send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the Catholic Church at large. RIP,” Kingi wrote.

Siaya Senator James Orengo, on his part, has said the archbishop influenced a generation of bishops and policymakers in the country.

“His Grace Archbishop Emeritus Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki had a profound impact on the future generation of humanity. His understanding of the link between Religion, human poverty and equality undoubtedly influenced a generation of bishops and policymakers. May his soul rest in peace,” Orengo posted.