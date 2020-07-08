Policewoman who shot husband over Sh50 charged with attempted murder

A Kisumu-based policewoman who shot her husband twice on Sunday over Sh50 has been charged with attempted murder.

Constable Maureen Awuor, 35, who is attached to Kasagam Police Station, on Tuesday appeared before Winam Law Courts Senior Resident Magistrate Fatuma Rashid where she denied the charges leveled against.

ATTEMPTED MURDER

The administration police officer, who is attached to the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) headquarters in Kisumu East was accused of committing the crime on July 5, 2020 at Dago area within Kisumu.

The court heard that Awuor unlawfully attempted to cause the death of her 28-year-old husband, Victor Odhiambo, by shooting him twice on the right side of the head.

50 BOB QUARREL

The officer reportedly returned to their home and confronted her husband on why he had given their househelp Sh50 for lunch without first consulting her.

Constable Awuor also accused her spouse of three years of not picking her calls.

The suspect was released on a Sh500,000 cash bail or an alternative of Sh2 million bond.

The matter will be mentioned on August 21, 2020 and heard on September 30, 2020.