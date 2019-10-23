Policewoman in outburst video sent on compulsory leave

A police officer who was last week caught on video complaining against being posted to assignments without allowances has been sent on compulsory leave.

The National Police Service Commission chairman Eliud Kinuthia on Tuesday said the officer, Jane Asimizi, had been sent home to allow for investigations.

“We have ordered that Asimizi to undergo a psychiatric test to ascertain whether she is of sound mind. What she said on the video last week is not typical of a normal law enforcement personnel,” said Kinuthia.

Hours after the video went viral, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai ordered the officer to be hospitalised terming her rant as unprofessional.

MENTAL TEST

“The woman’s frustrations ought to have been channeled through private avenues to express her frustrations. I have given instructions for the officer to be taken to hospital for (a) mental test,” Mutyambai said.

In the undated video, the policewoman is heard complaining of being frustrated by her bosses who only send her to jobs that do not have allowances.

This was after she was allegedly assigned to man an exam container in Kakamega but was withdrawn from the duty.

But according to her direct boss, Leonard Omollo, who is the Western Kenya deputy regional police commander, Asimizi was never assigned to man the exam container.

“I would like to state categorically that nobody deployed the officer to guard that exam container. She was only meant to escort the container, we have officers who will then man the exams, said Omollo.