Policewoman arrested after shooting husband while quarrelling over Sh50

A man is lucky to be alive after he was shot twice in the head by his wife, who is a policewoman, during a domestic quarrel on Sunday night in Dago Area in Nyalenda, Kisumu.

Maureen Awuor, Administration Police officer, reportedly returned to their home and confronted her husband on why he had given their househelp Sh50 for lunch without first consulting her.

DEADLY QUARREL

Constable Awuor, who is stationed at Kasagam Police Station, also accused her spouse of three years of not picking her calls.

According to a police statement, the confrontation turned tragic when the police officer drew her firearm and shot her husband twice on the right side of the head.

“The husband, a clinical officer at Milimani Hospital in Kisumu, was watching TV when the wife returned to their rented house from sentry duty at Kasagam armed with an AK-47. She stood at the door and told him she was going to kill him and herself. She then cocked the gun, shot at him twice injuring him on the right side of the head just above the ear,” reads the police statement.

GUN SHOTS

Neighbours, who were alarmed by the gun shots, attempted to intervene but the officer yet again fired her gun before rushing back to the police station to return the firearm.

“She then disappeared to an unknown place after returning the firearm to a colleague at the station,” said the police.

The police officer, who is a mother of one, was later apprehended and is being held in police custody for attempted murder.

Her husband was rushed to Kisumu County Referral Hospital where he was treated and discharged in stable condition.