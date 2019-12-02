Policewing lauded for successful rescue mission at 14 Falls – VIDEO

Kenyans have congratulated the Kenya Police Airwing following a successful rescue mission of a man who had been stuck at 14 Falls in Thika for four days.

The officers flew a helicopter in bad weather and rescued a fisherman who has been identified as Vincent Musila.

According to reports Musila was stuck at the 14 Falls on a small island.

Musila had been marooned in the island a few meters from the falls but with the heavy downpour experienced across the country, the water was fast rising and covering the Island.

There are reports that Musila, a fisherman, had gone to lay his fishnets on a section of the river using his canoe.

However, as the night progressed the river began to swell and even swept his canoe as he sought refuge in an island within the river.

Musila waited eagerly for the chopper as it landed on the small island before he boarded it and airlifted to safety.

The officers learnt of Musila’s predicament after Thika Town Member of Parliament Patrick Wainaina reached out for help.

“Great thanks to our Police and to the Airwing department for heeding my office call and coming to the rescue one Vincent Musila who had remained stuck for 4 days in the middle of Athi river at 14 falls as the water levels continued to rise,” said Wainaina.

According to locals, effort to save the man bore no fruits forcing them to seek for alternative help.

On social media Kenyans praised the Kenya Police Airwing for rescuing the man.

The pilot dared. The was a deadly mission. Good job @PoliceKE — Enock M Makori(CPAK) (@CycloneKenya1) 2 December 2019

Kudos to the crew, very daring and risky manoeuvre, especially with the risk of rotor downwash while hovering around water. — Capt.H.K.Mulinya (@KaraniMulinya) 1 December 2019

Kudos! Congratulations! You have done well. Thank you for coming to the rescue of this man. — Onyango Olang (@OnyangoOlang2) 1 December 2019