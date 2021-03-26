Policeman warms hearts by babysitting for teen mother sitting KCPE exam – VIDEO

A policeman in Nairobi’s Ruai area has warmed hearts after he offered to babysit for a schoolgirl who was taking her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam.

The officer was providing security in the school in the just concluded national examination and can be seen holding the baby in one hand and his firearm in the other hand.

When asked whose baby it was and the whereabouts of the mother, the officer only revealed that she was inside a classroom sitting her exams.

Ruai Quest for Happiness School principal Tabitha Mbaiya told NTV that the policeman has been taking care of Alice Milito’s child during the examination period.

“He is doing this after realising that the student was struggling to write her exams and at the same time look after the baby. He loves this baby, he has been carrying the baby and has been so proud of the baby,” she said.

Mbaiya added that he was building self-esteem for the young mother.

The student was rescued from early marriage during the period when schools remained closed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“She is a Maasai girl, we saved her from early marriage…when she was married she became pregnant,” she added.