Policeman in court for extortion, stealing radio call





A policeman who was allegedly caught red-handed demanding Sh50,000 from a businessman falsely claiming to be an employee of the energy regulation commission (ERC) was on Friday charged with extortion and stealing a police radio call.

Innocent Ichalai is accused of stealing the police communication pocket phone worth Sh130,000 belonging to the police headquarters on July 14 in Mathare area along Juja road.

He is also charged with conspiracy to commit a felony in which he is accused of colluding with two others to extort money from businessman Charles Wangai Kimotho whom they had arrested in the Riruta area on July 15.

Ichalai was arrested by officers from Riruta police station alongside his accomplices after friends of the businessman they had arrested for operating a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) business without a license sought help.

Kimotho had been stopped by two men in a car who accused him of doing illegal LPG business and demanded the bribe.

The policeman and his accomplice had allegedly received Sh20,000 from Kimotho’s friends. Assorted police uniforms, a certificate of appointment belonging to another officer and a car they were using were recovered by police.

Ichalai denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki of Kibera law courts. He was freed on a Sh150,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

The case will be mentioned on August 25 for pretrial and consolidation with that of his two accomplices charged earlier.