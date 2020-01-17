Police yet to recover gun Babu Owino used to shoot DJ

Police investigating a shooting incident by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino have been left puzzled after they were unable to find the gun used in the incident.

“We are yet to recover the MP’s firearm or the cartridge,” a police statement reads in part.

The incident, which happened on Friday morning at B-Club located along Galana Road within Kilimani, left the resident DJ identified as Felix Orinda aka DJ Evolve in critical condition.

According to the police, the incident happened at around 7am when an argument ensued between the MP and the DJ before Owino withdrew his pistol and shot him on the neck.

After the incident, the victim was rushed to Nairobi Hospital by the club’s management where he is in critical condition.

The MP was arrested at the hospital for the incident and is currently in custody as investigations continue.