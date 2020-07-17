Police warned against visiting Vigilance House to seek favours





Police officers have been warned against canvassing for favours at Vigilance House, the National Police Headquarters.

In a circular released on Thursday, officers with genuine matters were, however, asked to follow the right channels.

“All officers who have genuine issues should address them through the right channel,” the circular signed by Deputy Inspector General Mirriam Muli read in part.

Ms Muli noted that Kenya Police Service officers drawn from all ranks usually flock the police headquarters located along Harambee Avenue.

Their main aim has usually been “seeking transfers or rescinding of transfers”.

This came after a total of 100 police officers were transferred from their workplaces to other stations.

One of the stations that were affected in the transfers is Rioma police station which is based in Kisii County that was recently burnt down after a police officer shot a civilian.