Police want members of the public to help them find this man

The National Police Service has appealed to members of the public to help them find a Somali national by the name Abdiwaahid Khalif Abdi alias Ise Tarabuun.

In a post on Twitter, the NPS said the wanted man arrived in Kenya on Tuesday, September 24.

The National Police Service wishes to inform Mr. Abdiwaahid Khalif Abdi alias Ise Tarabuun whose photograph appears below, a Somali national believed to have arrived in Kenya on September 24th 2019 to report to the nearest police station with immediate effect. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/asW6kcb9HA — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) September 28, 2019

The Somali national has been asked to report to the nearest police station immediately.

The police has further asked members of the public with information about Mr Abdi to call their toll free lines 999, 911, 112.

It is however not clear why the police are looking for the Somali national.