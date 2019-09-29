Police want members of the public to help them find this man

Join our WhatsApp Channel
By Amina Wako September 29th, 2019 1 min read

The National Police Service has appealed to members of the public to help them find a Somali national by the name Abdiwaahid Khalif Abdi alias Ise Tarabuun.

In a post on Twitter, the NPS said the wanted man arrived in Kenya on Tuesday, September 24.

The Somali national has been asked to report to the nearest police station immediately.

The police has further asked members of the public with information about Mr Abdi to call their toll free lines 999, 911, 112.

It is however not clear why the police are looking for the Somali national.

