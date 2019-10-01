Police kill three terror suspects, arrest seven in Likoni sting operation

Officers from the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) on Tuesday shot and killed three suspected terrorists in Majengo Mapya, Likoni, Mombasa County during a dawn raid.

Seven other suspects were arrested and are in police custody.

During the raid, police recovered more than 1,600 rounds of ammunition, a grenade and a G3 rifle.

Also recovered were several pistol magazines loaded with ammunition, police and KDF uniforms, three knives, and religious books.

The police also recovered were 68 air rifle pellets, 5kg of ammonium nitrate, nine balaclavas, military holsters and porches, rifle oil, one GPS and six machetes.

THE OPERATION

According to Daily Nation, a neighbour, identified only as Salim, who witnessed the operation, said some of the officers wore balaclavas.

“We heard loud gunfire that lasted for minutes. We were locked in our rooms when the officers arrived and asked us not to come out,” said Mr Salim.

The officers cordoned off the area and kept curious residents at bay.