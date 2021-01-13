Police seize cocaine, meth destined for India, Australia at JKIA





Police at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Tuesday night seized several kilos of narcotic drugs destined for Australia and India.

Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Anti-Nacortics Unit (ANU) detectives intercepted the narcotics which were concealed in books and hair braids.

“The first consignment destined for Australia from Zambia had been described as books, but on opening them, each book was found to contain an unestablished amount of Methamphetamine. The second consignment enroute to India from Juba in South Sudan was described as hair braids, but on inspection were found to contain a white powdery substance which on being tested turned to be Cocaine,” the DCI said.

The value of the narcotics was not immediately established.

No arrest has been made so far and police say they would seek the help of Interpol to get those behind it.

In December, detectives arrested two Lithuanian nationals at JKIA who were found with heroin valued at Sh4 million.

The 2kg heroin was confiscated from their travel bags during the procedural search on travellers’ belongings.

According to reports from DCI, the two Lithuanians; Stendelis Rokas and Brencius Karolis, aged 20 and 30 respectively, had concealed the drugs at the false bottoms of their suitcases.

In October, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers at the JKIA seized concealed heroin and bhang being smuggled through an international courier service provider.

KRA then said the heroin was on transit from Juba in South Sudan to Cambodia, while the cannabis sativa was from Kasese in Uganda and destined for France.