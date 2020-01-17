Crooks caught repackaging 300,000 expired GoK sanitary towels for sale – VIDEO

Police have seized more than 300,000 pieces of expired sanitary towels in a building under construction in Juja where they were being repackaged.

Juja OCPD Dorothy Megarusha said the towels belonged to a business tycoon and were to be distributed in Mombasa, Kiambu and Kilifi Counties.

The expiry dates written on the sanitary towels is June 2019. It is believed that the towels were intended to be given out for free to girls in schools.

At the scene, empty bags were found suggesting that the towels were to be repackaged.

“We are suspecting that maybe the person who had the position of these sanitary towels had the intention of repackaging the same into these empty packaging so that it could be supplied to schools withing either Kiambu, Muranga, Kilifi and Mombasa Counties. As the National Police service we want to thank the members of the public for giving such information because we know that these are expired sanitary towels,” said Ms Megarusha.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.