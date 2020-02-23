Police seeking to establish cause of officer’s death during training

A postmortem will be conducted on the body of a police officer on Monday to determine the cause of his death, one week after he collapsed and died at the Embakasi Training camp in Nairobi.

Mr Elijah Kogi Waithaka who was attached to Matunda Police Station was undergoing training at the camp when he collapsed and died.

“He was undergoing a National Police Service special operation induction course when he collapsed and died. He was attended at the exercise area and rushed to a medical facility within the camp,” a police report reads in part.

Speaking to Nairobi News of phone the father of the deceased, Mr Kames Kogi Waithaka, said the autopsy is due on Monday (tomorrow) at Kenyatta University Mortuary where the body of his son was taken.

“I will be in Nairobi tomorrow morning for the postmortem. I had been in Nairobi since I learnt of his death but I had to travel home to consult the clergy on the burial arrangement.

The officer, who grew up in Molo, has been in the service for more than 10 years.