Police seeking shoppers who left loaded gun in supermarket’s luggage section

Police in Thika are in pursuit of two women who left a loaded firearm inside a bag at a section where shoppers leave their luggage at Naivas Supermarket in the town.

Police were informed by the supermarket’s management that the bag had stayed there for two days without being collected.

LOADED FIREARM

The officers then rushed to the supermarket and searched the bag and found a loaded firearm, a laptop and other documents.

“The bag is believed to have been stolen from a Kandara based businessman who is a licensed gun holder. Already officers have identified the two women who had the bag and are seeking them,” Ms Beatrice Kiraguri the police boss Thika said.

The businessman lost his gun on December 30, 2019 and reported the matter to the police.

CONCEALED FACES

In his statement to the police, Daniel Mukuha, Naivas Supermarket Thika branch manager said the package was left behind by two women whose concealed faces were not well captured by CCTV cameras.

Mr Mukuha said that when he was informed of the matter he checked the bag and found the gun which prompted him to call the police.

“We are planning to hold a security meeting and discuss how to deal with such issues when they arise,” the manager also said.