Police reveal lawyer Karanja Kabage’s last moments

Police have given account of the last moments of deceased city lawyer Karanja Kabage that saw him being rushed to Nairobi Hospital after a road accident.

Police spokesperson Charles Owino, in a statement, said Kabage was driving a black Land Cruiser VX on the Southern Bypass from the direction of Ole Sereni Hotel heading towards Kikuyu town when the vehicle veered off the road before hitting a pavement.

Eyewitnesses told police that “the vehicle veered off to the wrong side of the road, slowed down, appeared to be making a U-turn before slightly hitting the pavement.”

Mr Owino said Kabage was assisted by a taxi driver and a good samaritan and requested them to take him to Nairobi Hospital.

The taxi driver drove the Kabage’s car to the hospital while the good samaritan accompanied them in a second vehicle.

“Upon arrival the victim was unconscious. The doctors tried resuscitating him but was unfortunately pronounced dead.”

Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai has told the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate the cause of death.