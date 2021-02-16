Police recover Sh2 million from suspects in theft of Sh15m from Chinese man

The entrance to the headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations along Kiambu road, Nairobi. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

Police in Mombasa have arrested two more suspects in connection to a robbery where a Chinese national lost Sh15 million in Lang’ata three days ago.

According to the detectives from the Special Service Unit, Cyrus Kinyanjui, 32, and his accomplice Alexander Kuria, 30, are the prime suspects in the Lang’ata robbery.

The arrest brings to six those who are in police custody over the theft.

“Acting on intelligence, DCI’s Special Service Unit (SSU) detectives trailed the duo to Mombasa, where the 1st suspect on board a KDB 181P Toyota Vanguard was intercepted, recovering Sh2 million in cash from the vehicle,” DCI said.

It added that upon the arrest, the second suspect, who had no cash on him, was also found to have deposited a million shillings in his Equity Bank account, which is believed to be part the stolen cash.

“With further investigations ongoing, the Vanguard vehicle, which is believed to be the one captured on CCTV at the scene, has been detained and kept as an exhibit,” DCI added.

On Friday, four people were arrested in connection to the theft of the money at a Chinese national’s house on Thursday night.

The man, Wang Daoli, had gone out to celebrate the Chinese New Year and left his house help and driver in his residence.

He left at around 6.30pm and returned at around 10.30pm on Thursday and upon his return, he found the safe, which he had been keeping in his bedroom, missing.

“Police officers visited the scene and established that the bedroom door was not broken into, hence possibility of an inside job,” a report from Lang’ata Police Station indicated.

“Besides, the compound is well guarded,” it added.

Friday ushered in the Year of the Ox for the Chinese, changing over from the Year of the Rat (2020). Those years are named as per Chinese zodiac signs.