Police recover firearm stolen from governor’s bodyguard during bar brawl

Police in Kakamega have recovered a firearm that was allegedly stolen on Saturday from Joseph Manyasa Andeso, a bodyguard attached to Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

According to a police report, the Ceska pistol loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition, was recovered from the home of Kakamega County enforcement officer Robinson Wanzala Mandu.

Wanzala was arrested after he led officers to his home, where he had allegedly buried the missing firearm in a shallow hole in a banana plantation near his compound.

The gun was found wrapped in a plastic paper bag.

“The scene was carefully dug and a Ceska pistol of serial number KE KP F2024 loaded with 14 rounds of 9mm ammunition recovered. The said firearm had been wrapped in a plastic paper bag,” a statement released on Sunday night by police in Kakamega reads in part.

In the report seen by Nairobi News dated March 20, 2021, Manyasa told police at Harambee Police Station that he was at Finito bar at Harambee market and was joined by people he is familiar with.

While they were chatting, a confrontation ensued and during the scuffle his firearm disappeared while loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition.

Police officers also recovered a mobile phone and a motorcycle that belongs to the Kakamega County government at the man’s home.