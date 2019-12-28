Police recover 151 stolen smartphones in Nairobi

Five suspects were on Saturday arrested in a police raid and 151 smartphones recovered.

Police officers drawn from Kamukunji police station raided several shops within the city centre where they confiscated the phones.

The phones, police said, are believed to have been stolen or robbed from owners in the city.

“Anyone who has lost his phone in the recent past should make a point of visiting Kamukunji police station and find out whether their phones are part of those that were recovered,” Mr Philip Ndolo the Nairobi police boss said.

In October, police in Nairobi recovered more than 260 mobile phones stolen in armed robberies and muggings in the CBD and in Kayole estate.

Some 154 phones, two laptops and an iPad were recovered from technicians in phone repair shops in downtown Nairobi by officers from Kamukunji Police Station while 108 others were recovered from a shop in Kayole.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has in the past warned members of the public against buying second-hand electronics.

George Kinoti noted that some people have cases to answer that range from robbery with violence to murder just because they bought second-hand electronics from unscrupulous dealers.