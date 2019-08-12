Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Police raid recovers elephant tusks worth Sh10 million

By Amina Wako August 12th, 2019 1 min read

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Saturday recovered 100kgs of elephant tusks valued at about Sh 10 million in Nyandarua.

One suspect, 42-year-old David Ndegwa, was arrested during the raid. The suspect is currently being held in custody and he is expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

OTHER ARTICLES

Meanwhile, detectives have launched a man hunt for a second suspect who escaped.

The operation was conducted by DCI detectives posing as customers following a tip-off from members of the public.

The recovery of the 100kg of elephant tusks comes as the world is preparing to mark World Elephant Day on 12th August.

The day is dedicated to the preservation and protection of the world’s elephants.

According to Defender of Wildlife, at the turn of the 20th century, there were a few million African elephants and about 100,000 Asian elephants.

Today, there are an estimated 450,000 to 700,000 African elephants and between 35,000 to 40,000 wild Asian elephants.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Why Eid Ul-Adha is considered the holiest Islamic festival