Police raid busaa dens in Kibera

Police officers have intensified operations within Kibra constituency over the Covid19 pandemic.

Locals say police officers on Friday morning raided several busaa dens and flashed out a number of people.

Collins Kibwage, a local, told Nairobi News that the police raided several busaa dens and made arrests.

“All the people who were found inside the dens were arrested, and the busaa poured,” said Mr Kibwage.

Another local, James Otieno said that the busaa dens have been operational, flouting the rules issued by the Ministry of Health.

Mr Otieno supported the police saying they made the right move.

“We have been raising concerns about the operations of the busaa dens, but the police have never acted. Today, they have done the right thing,” he said.

This comes after the Ministry of Health announced plans to lock down Kibera due to the high number of Covid19 cases recorded in the estate.

This week alone, 28 people have tested positive for the disease in the slum.

The Ministry of Health has raised fears that many people might die within the slum.