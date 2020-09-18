Police probe mysterious death of nine-year-old boy in Mukuru

Family and friends gather at the boy’s home in Mukuru-Kaiyaba to mourn his death. PHOTO | SAMMY KIMATU

Police have launched investigations into the death of a nine-year-old boy in Mukuru Kaiyaba, Nairobi.

Residents said David Nyabera, a Standard Five pupil at Mukuru Primary School, began bleeding and foaming from the mouth and nose after collapsing on Wednesday evening.

Ms Rose Nyanjama, 32, said her son had gone to his older brother’s house, where he met his death.

“He was jovial and took lunch with us before I sent him to buy firewood for making chips,” Ms Nyanjama said, adding that the boy did not have a history of illness.

TRAGEDY

The boy’s father, Mr Charles Nyabera, 58, said the family was alerted when the child collapsed, and took him to a clinic, where a nurse said: “We did all we could to save his life.”

Family spokesman Peter Okari urged residents not to speculate about the tragedy and instead wait for postmortem results.

Officers from Industrial Area police station took the body to the City Mortuary.