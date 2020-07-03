Police probe defilement, murder of 15-year-old girl

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Njoro Sub-County has launched investigations into an incident that saw a 15-year-old girl defiled and killed, and her body dumped into a river in Mau Narok.

The deceased is said to have left her home at 11am on Monday to collect firewood at a nearby forest but did not return.

According to Njoro Sub-county police commander Mohammed Huka, the deceased’s body was found on Wednesday night dumped in a river while her head was covered with a piece of cloth.

Mr Huka said it is still not clear who committed the offence but police will soon get the bottom of the matter.

“The body was found about 32 hours after the girl left her home. It was recovered from a river in Mau Narok covered in and the girl had been badly defiled,” Mr Huka said.

He noted that the perpetrator used the deceased’s clothes to tie her head and the rope she had carried to carry firewood was tied around her neck, meaning it might have been used to end her life.

The girl’s mother Margaret Wamboi said her daughter left them home moments after they had arrived to bring a bunch of firewood.

“She asked me to rest after I was done with the first round of bringing the firewood home. She took a rope and left never to return,” Ms Wamboi said.

The deceased’s father John Kamau noted that efforts to search for the girl proved futile.

Mr Kamau said where his daughter lost her life was not new to many of the villagers since majority of them visit the place on a daily basis to collect firewood.

“The offender must have been familiar with the place and he had planned well on how to commit the offence,” Mr Kamau said.

The Sub-county police commander said the body was taken to Egerton University mortuary as police continue with investigations.