Police on the trail of man suspected to have molested five-year-old in Kasarani

Police are in pursuit of a man who is said to have molested a five-year-old boy on Tuesday in Sunton area Kasarani before going on the run.

In a report under OB number 20/22/10/2019 made at Sunton Police Station, the mother of the minor claims that the man, identified as Didas Mwita, also stole electronic equipment from her house.

She claims not even the neighbors realised what had happened until she arrived home from work and found the boy in pain and immediately took him to hospital.

The mother, whose name cannot be revealed due to the sensitivity of the matter, told Nairobi News, that the suspect who hails from Migori county cannot be reached on phone.

“I tried calling him in vain but I’m hoping that the police will catch up with him,” she said.

On his Facebook page, the suspect describes himself as humble and God fearing man.