UPDATE: Police officers who were filmed brutalizing university student interdicted

The Inspector General of the National Police Service, Hillary Mutyambai, has interdicted four police officers who were caught on camera brutalizing a student from Jomo University of Agriculture (JKUAT) and Technology on Monday.

Two of the officers in question have been identified to be from Makongeni and Juja Police Stations.

The video showing police officers brutalizing the student during a demonstration went viral on Monday evening.

The incident caught the eye of Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i who has called for swift action against the officers involved in the incident.

Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, and Embakassi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, have also strongly condemned the incident.

Representatives of JKUAT students’ body on Tuesday camped at Juja Police Station where 17 students recorded their statements.

The students have also taken a petition to Vigilance House over the reported cases of assault by police officers during the incident.