Police officers in trouble for filming lovebirds in the act

Four Ugandan police officers have found themselves on the receiving end of the law after they were caught filming two lovebirds having sex in their vehicle and posting the video on social media.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga has confirmed the four have been arrested and will be charged with discreditable conduct to the police force.

He said the officers, whose case is being handled by the Professional Standards Unit (PSU), could have opened a case file of being a public nuisance against the couple instead of filming them and making fun of the entire scenario.

“They have been charged with discreditable conduct. They should have arrested those people and charged them for being a public nuisance, instead they went ahead to record them half-naked and shared the video on social media,” said Enanga.

In the video, which has since gone viral on social media, the officers are heard forcing the couple that had hurriedly dressed up to undress as they filmed them.

SEVERE PENALTIES

The officers also interrogated the woman who said she was in her 40s and a mother of four, while the man claimed he was 20 years old.

The officers then mocked him for falling in love with an old woman.

If convicted, the officers could face severe penalties, including having half of their monthly salary withheld for one to three months, suspended or expelled from the police force.