Police officers fetch water for Kayole residents – VIDEO

A group of police officers in Kayole have won the hearts of Kenyans after offering a helping hand to the women and children affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hellen Mideva, an assistant superintendent of police in Kayole, and her colleagues help the residents of Kayole by fetching water for them and carrying it to their houses.

Ms Mideva and other police officers carry the 20 litres jerrycans from a borehole in the estate to individual houses.

“Ndio tukuje hapa leo, tumekuwa tukikuja but always in civilian (clothes) kwa sababu tulitambuwa tunafaa kusaidia kufight Covid-19. Na tukajiuliza tutafight aje tukiwa tuu kwa ofisi, na hawa warembo sio mimi pekee yangu,” Ms Mideva said.

She added: “Sasa ndio tukasema hutawezi kuwaambia watu curfew ati jioni ndio tuanze kusukuma watu waingie kwa nyumba. Tukaamua tunaweza reach watu tuongee na wao mahali wako na need. Tukaona need ya watu huku ni maji.”

Residents in different parts of Nairobi have been surviving without water due to damaged water transmission pipes.

This is after operations were halted at the Sasumua dam following a landslide at the Aberdare forest caused by the ongoing heavy rainfall.

According to the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company, the suspension of transmission at Sasumua means 11.6 percent of city estates and commercial centres will experience water shortage indefinitely.