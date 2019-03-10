Two police officers arrested for stealing confiscated narcotics





Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Serious Crime Unit on Saturday arrested two police officers for allegedly stealing confiscated narcotics.

In a statement, the DCI said the two officers, Cpl. Alloys Onyango and Constable Arbanus Mutunga, were captured on CCTV footage stealing the drugs worth millions of shillings.

The two allegedly stole more than 25 kilograms of heroin which had been seized from drug traffickers and stored in a local police station.

DRUG TRAFFICKERS

The two officers allegedly used a drug trafficker identified as Peter Odogo Okoth to lure two other drug traffickers and owners of the narcotics Alfric Odhiambo Otieno and Kenneth Sinzore.

The two police officers later ambushed Otieno and Sinzore, took the drugs before dumping them.

SOLICITING BRIBE

“No one will be spared in the war against crime,” the DCI says.

There arrests comes just a day after detectives arrested a Chief Inspector of Police and three of his accomplices for soliciting a bribe of Sh2 million.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation said the four, Chief Inspector Kennedy Omondi, Stanilus Otieno, Eddie Obwaka and Boniface Omengi had been impersonating immigration officers.