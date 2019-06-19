Police officer suspected of sharing gory pictures with blogger arrested





Anti-Terrorism Police Unit have arrested an Administration Police officer suspected of sharing gory pictures of bodies of officers who were killed in a recent attack in Wajir with blogger Robert Alai.

Inspector Wifred Kipkemei Maiyo of Kahawa West AP Post was arrested on Wednesday after detectives went through his social media pages and found the pictures he had shared.

According to the police, preliminary investigations have revealed that the said officer has been sharing police operations and information with Alai, including images of the dead bodies of police officers who were killed by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Konton in Wajir County on Saturday.

ARRAIGNED IN COURT

Police said the the AP will be charged, jointly with Mr Alai, who was arraigned in court on Wednesday morning with the offence of disclosure of information contrary to section 19 (a) of the Prevention of Terrorism act (P.O.T.A).

Police have also forwarded the suspect’s mobile phone to ICT lab for exploitation and analysis adding that his Facebook account is also being analyzed.

Police are liaising with Facebook administrator and Communication Authority of Kenya for more information.

A prison warder, Patrick Safari, has also been arrested and arraigned in court for expressing support to the publishing of bodies of police officer who were killed in Wajir.