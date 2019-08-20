Police officer nursing serious injury after being assaulted by senior colleague

A junior police officer attached to Chuka Police Station in Tharaka-Nithi County is nursing a fractured leg after he was allegedly attacked by a senior colleague on Saturday.

Samuel Ndung’u, a constable and a dog handler at the police station, had visited the senior officer to explain a few issues concerning work in his department when he pushed him out and he fell on the stairs injuring himself in the process.

“I just went to his office to explain that I had not gone to patrol with the dog the previous night because the dog was unwell. Before I could explain myself, he started pushing me out and kicked me using his right foot. I fell on the stairs causing a fracture on the right leg,” said Ndung’u.

Constable Ndung’u said that after the incident he was assisted by some civilians who had visited the station following the arrest of their relatives.

He says his helpers witnessed the whole incident.

The officer was rushed to Chuka County Referral Hospital where it was discovered that he had a fractured knee cap.

CRY FOR JUSTICE

Further examination on Monday recommended that the knee be operated to fix the broken cap.

Currently Ndung’u is at Tenri Hospital in Embu County for specialized treatment.

The police constable has asked the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to intervene and ensure that he gets justice.

Tharaka Nithi County Police Commander Charles Mbatu has however said the incident has not been reported but promised to follow up.

Chuka Sub-County Police Commander, Joseph Kavoo mentioned that he had not yet received any official information on the alleged attack even though he went on to deny the senior had assaulted the constable following a phone call by the senior officer.