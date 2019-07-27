Police officer nabbed while extorting money from city pub operators

A police officer is being held in custody in Nairobi after he was arrested on Friday night on allegations of extorting money from liquor joints in Lang’ata estate.

Police Constable Cosmas Mwema, who is attached to Nyayo Police Post, is said to be notorious of collecting money on a daily basis from bar operators in the area.

This is what prompted bar owners to report him at the station.

Nairobi Police boss Philip Ndilo told Nairobi News that the suspect will be arraigned in court on Monday.

“Investigations are ongoing and he is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday,” he said.

CORRUPTION

Mr Mwema’s arrest comes just three days after another officer by the name Arimba Rioba was arrested for duping a National Treasury official Sh200,000.

According to the police, Mr Rioba demanded for Sh300,000 from Mr Mohammed Kiprim arap Cheboi claiming that he was also being investigated over the corruption scandal that has seen National Treasury CS Henry Rotich and PS Kamau Thugge charged in court.

Police said that they are still in pursuit of another officer by the name Oliver Tambo who worked in cahoots with Mr Rioba.

STOLEN CAR

Elsewhere, detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are detaining two suspects – namely Mwaura Gitau and Raphael Mutungi Mwendwa – who were found in possession of a stolen car.

The Toyota Wish car was recovered on Saturday morning in Dandora with a fake registration number KBQ 613T.

Detectives said that the preliminary investigations revealed that the car’s chassis number is different from the one physically on the vehicle.

“Upon searching the physical chassis number, it revealed that the original registration number was KBR 618D which was reported stolen at #Zimmerman in Kasarani,” read a statement by the DCI.