Police officer on murder trial arrested for allegedly impersonating Nacada officers





A police officer, who is out on bail after he was charged alongside his sister for the murder of a man in Kirinyaga County on August last year, was on Wednesday arrested in Kasarani for impersonating National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) officer.

Simon Kagiri Magondu was arrested after members of the public alerted officers on patrol and informed them that two people were extorting civilian’s money.

“Within Kiwanja area of Kahawa West, at about 7:30pm there were two people posing as Nacada officers and they were terrorising members of the public. Police officers on day patrol responded and cornered number 239579 APC Simon Kagiri Magondu,” reads part of the police report.

The officer was arrested with his accomplice, who has been identified as Simon Omanyinya Njoni.

MURDER TRIAL

According to the police, the second suspect claims to be a driver of matatus which ply the CBD-Airport route.

After the arrest, the officer was found in possession of two handcuff and three teargas canisters.

The officer and his sister, Catherine Wambui Magondu, are on trial for the murder of Samuel Mugo Muriuki.

The two suspects are believed to have incited a mob to kill Muriuki after he was suspected of stealing miraa in South Ngariam, Kirinyaga County.

MOB JUSTICE

Following the mob justice, Muriuki was rushed to Embu Level 5 Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The siblings had initially been denied bail after the prosecution had alleged that the officer was interfering with witnesses.

At the time, the prosecution claimed that a brother of the deceased complained that people suspected to be close family members of the suspects attempted to abduct the key witness Florence Ndunge Muli but was rescued by members of the public.

But in March they two were granted bail of Sh1 million each after a judge ruled there was no longer compelling reasons to detain them.