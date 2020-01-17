Police officer drowns in Olkaria waters

Detectives have launched investigations into the death of a police officer who drowned in Olkaria, Naivasha.

The officer, who was attached to Olkaria police post, was on duty when his body was found floating in a pool of water in the geothermal-rich area.

The body was discovered by his colleagues who were also on duty. They rushed him to Olkaria health centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru confirmed the incident adding that a postmortem will be carried out to determine the cause of the death.

“We can confirm that one of our officers died at Olkaria and an inquest file has been opened up and investigations commenced,” he said.

According to a worker in the vicinity, the officer was alone and was a frequent visitor to the pool that traps hot stream.

“He always passed by the pool to wash his face but on this day he looked a bit weak, like he was unwell and he was all alone,” said the worker.