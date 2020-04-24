Police officer charged with murder of University of Leeds student

Police constable Emmanuel Ambunya Oyombe was Thursday charged with murder of the University of Leeds student Carlton David Maina who was shot dead in Kibra slums, Nairobi in December 2018.

Oyombe denied the charges before Justice Jessie Lesiit and was freed on a cash bail of Sh 600,000.

Prosecutor Solomon Laulikha did not oppose bail and bonds for the suspect and his lawyer Harun Ndubi appealed for leniency.

Lesiit did not set mentioning or hearing dates for the case. They shall be fixed later.

Oyombe was arrested on Wednesday last week after the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions concurred with Independent Policing Oversight Authority recommendations that he be charged with murder of Maina on December 22, 2018

It has been reported that Maina was shot as he was walking home after watching a late-night football match that was broadcast live on TV at an entertainment joint in Laini Saba, Kibra.

MURDER

Maina had returned to the country from West Yorkshire to spend the end year festivities with his family. He had not had any run ins with the law prior to his cold blood murder.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) completed its investigations and made recommendations for a charge of murder to the DPP on May, 16 last year.

Maina’s brother Collins Onyango said the family has been in pain but a light has been shed after Oyombe was charged in court.

Amnesty International Country Director Irungu Houghton said what happened to Maina is what happens to dozens of youths across the country every year and Oyombe has been granted an opportunity to face the law.