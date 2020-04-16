Police officer arrested for murder of University of Leeds student in Kibra

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a police officer for killing Carilton David Maina, a University of Leeds student, in Kibra in 2018.

The DCI said that Constable Emmanuel Ambunya Oyombe, based at KNH Police Post, will be arraigned in court on Thursday and charged with the murder of the 22-year-old student who died from gunshot wounds.

“Following the completion of an inquest into the death of Carilton David Maina on December 22, 2018 at Laini Saba in Kibera, Constable Emmanuel Ambunya Oyombe of KNH Police Post was today arrested and to be charged for the offence of Murder C/Sec 203 as read with sec 204 of the Penal Code,” the police said in a statement.

Mr Maina was shot dead while heading home from a football game. His death sparked public outrage and from lobby groups.

At the time, police claimed he was among a group of thugs who were terrorizing area residents.

Mr Maina joined Maseno School in 2010 and held several positions including that of student leader.

SCHOLARSHIP

He was a member of the football team and the Innovate Kenya club, and won an East African Community essay writing competition.

Mr Maina won a scholarship to Brookhouse School, where he successfully completed his introductory course, that was in collaboration with the NCUK International Foundation.

He wrote his Kenya Certificate of Secondary School examinations in 2013 and scored a mean grade of A, which saw him admitted at the University of Nairobi, where he studied Actuarial Science.

He then secured a slot at University of Leeds in West Yorkshire, England, in 2016 to pursue a course in electronics and communication.