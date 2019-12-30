Police officer arrested after setting two sisters on fire

A police officer is in custody following claims that he set two sisters on fire using petrol after a love affair gone sour.

Saka Achimba, an officer attached to the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit in Nakuru was being held at Nakuru’s Central Police Station.

The sisters Phanice Nyabaro, 27, and her 17-year-old sister are recuperating at the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital in Nakuru.

According to Joseph Keriyo, the hospital’s head of clinic service, the sisters are in stable condition and responding well to medication.

Phanice sustained 18 per cent burns while her younger sister sustained eight per cent burns following the incident.

The younger sister told the police that her sister and the officer broke up a few weeks ago and that on December 28, the man visited their shop to know her whereabouts.

Police said the officer left the shop a furious man only to return around 8pm that day with a jerrycan of petrol, shut the shop’s doors behind him and doused the sisters with petrol before setting them on fire.

Nakuru Town East Deputy Commander Phanton Analo confirmed the incident saying the investigations were launched and the officer was in police custody.